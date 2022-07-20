House Of The Dragon Trailer: The Targaryen Dynasty Crumbles With Fire And Blood

Hundreds of years before the fate of the Seven Kingdoms rested on the shoulders of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, and the rest of the major players on "Game of Thrones," the realm found itself ruled by the unchallenged might and iron fist of the Targaryen dynasty ... and their plentiful abundance of fire-breathing dragons. Of all the significant families in the original series who justified a spin-off of their own, Daenerys' legendary ancestors poised to maintain their status as conquerors proved to be the most natural fit to guide our return to Westeros in "House of the Dragon."

The spin-off/prequel series is ideally positioned to launch the next era of fantasy storytelling for HBO, though tasked with the gargantuan challenge of washing away the bitter taste left by the divisive, shocking, and (many would argue) terribly rushed ending of the original series. So what better way to accomplish that than by going back in time long before any of those events would ever come to pass?

Thankfully, you can get an idea of that in the new trailer, which you can check out below!