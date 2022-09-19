How The Heck Is House Of The Dragon Episode 5 A Season 1 Episode?

"We Light the Way," the fifth episode of "House of the Dragon," was a big one. It featured Alicent learning of Rhaenyra's sexual relationship with Ser Criston Cole, Rhaenyra agreeing to an open marriage with Ser Laenor Velaryon, Daemon murdering his wife, and a deadly wedding banquet that ends with Laenor's lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth face being demolished by Criston Cole, who then attempts to die by suicide before Alicent stops him. Oh, and King Viserys' body has crumbled to the point where he seems unlikely to ever be healthy again. There's a lot going on, and it's only the fifth episode of the series.

On the one hand, it makes for exciting television as you're watching it. People love the heightened drama, the soapy intrigue, and the blood. These moments have people gathering around to discuss the things they could not believe happened on last night's episode. When I watched "We Light the Way," I was completely caught up in it too. "House of the Dragon" has been designed this way, where every episode thus far has included massive developments, and this particular episode just so happens to feature the most massive of them.

The biggest departure "House of the Dragon" makes from its predecessor "Game of Thrones" is how it structures the season. "Game of Thrones," in its early years, took very few shortcuts, indulging in the day-to-day lives of its characters. On the other hand, "House of the Dragon" will have anything from a few days to a few years pass between episodes, fast forwarding to whatever the next dramatic development in the story is. This is why we can have an episode five feel like episode eight of season 2. I feel the ultimate artistic success of "House of the Dragon" will be decided by these time jumps.