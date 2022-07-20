House Of The Dragon Will Use Multiple Time Jumps To 'Tell This Story Correctly'

"Game of Thrones" was a juggernaut of a television series, despite its divisive final season. There is no denying the impact it had on the entertainment world, with several other shows trying to replicate its epic storytelling. It would be an easy thing to take the same approach to its prequel, "House of the Dragon." However, the new show, which just released a new trailer ahead of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con, will have a big structural difference that puts it more in line with another series about crowned heads you might recognize.

Ryan Condal, who is co-showrunner of the prequel alongside Miguel Sapochnik, spoke to THR about how time will work in "House of the Dragon," which is set hundreds of years before "Game of Thrones."

The new series is, once again, the story of who will sit on the Iron Throne, but this time around, the spiky seat is held by the Targaryens from the start. We'll meet Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), best friends who are being split apart by ambition and the struggle for succession, but we won't meet them in their final forms. When we are first introduced to the women, it will be as teenagers, where they'll be played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively. Halfway through the season, we'll be jumping ahead 10 years, and D'Arcy and Cooke will take over.

That won't be the only time jump in the series, which will reportedly concentrate on fewer characters than its predecessor. There will be additional skips through time, and THR compares the show's structure to Netflix's "The Crown."