What's Going On With King Viserys' Arm In House Of The Dragon?

"House of the Dragon" is centered on the fight for the Iron Throne — which is currently presided over by King Viserys (Paddy Considine). The ailing King has a lot to worry about: He lost his wife and newborn son/heir in a day, his daughter and brother are the constant cause of his headaches, and his most trusted advisor has malicious intentions of his own. Then there's the unspeakable disease he suffers from — the scars left behind by a mysterious illness causing his decay. At first, fans presumed King Viserys was suffering from greyscale — the fatal disease from "Game of Thrones" that causes the flesh to turn stiff and dead and leaves the skin cracked and stone-like to the touch.

"House of the Dragon" might not have a name for King Viserys' illness yet; the medieval medical practices of the time are hardly soothing his troubles, let alone explaining their cause. But the fantasy series has confirmed that it will be his doom. The show is centered on the Dance of Dragons, which cannot be set into motion until the king is dead. We've seen Viserys being treated for a sore on his back, and since, they've multiplied, causing him to lose his fingers, and now, the discoloration of his arm.

So, what's really going on with the king?