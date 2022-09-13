Like Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon Wants To Make You Uncomfortable

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 4 and discusses adult themes like incest, sexual assault, and abuse.

Westeros is a brutal place, and the stories from it are often filled with content many might find unsavory. Both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" are based on books by George R. R. Martin, and both contain their fair share of raw sexuality, graphic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and other mature themes. For some, the sheer onslaught of salacious scenes might be too much, but "House of the Dragon" is thankfully avoiding some of the big mistakes of "Game of Thrones," and that includes being overly exploitative.

"House of the Dragon" is just as willing to get dark and horny and full of incest as its predecessor, but it does it with a campy wink and a nod and a little more respect for itself, its characters, and its viewers. Instead of using shocking moments as a way to get people buzzing and then relying on upping the ante every time, "House of the Dragon" embraces the soap opera-silliness of it all, which in turn makes the serious and slightly objectionable stuff much more palatable.