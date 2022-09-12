In Praise Of Rhys Ifans, One Of House Of The Dragon's Secret Weapons

Rhys Ifans has the ability to be a live-wire actor of the highest order, unafraid to chomp on any scenery he comes across. Whether he is the wacky roommate in "Notting Hill," Luna Lovegood's equally spacey father in the "Harry Potter" films, or recently playing Rasputin in "The King's Man," the man knows how to have a good time on screen. When I heard he was cast on "House of the Dragon," I expected him to be in full-on delicious mode, where he would be grandstanding and delivering sinister quips with the best of them.

After all, that is what this guy does, right?

Wrong.

His performance as Otto Hightower, in many ways, has been the most subdued of the entire show. Ifans has found a way to completely bottle his tendencies to go big and made stillness a perfect weapon. He barely speaks above a whisper, forcing you to lean into everything he says. It's part of his ability to command and manipulate people around him to do things entirely in service of bolstering his own ego, most notably in forcing his daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) upon King Viserys (Paddy Considine). I see Otto as the heir apparent of Charles Dance's Tywin Lannister, a man able to exude power without having to prove that he has it.

Episode 4 sees a turn for Otto, though. Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is the one person who has been able to see through his deceptions, as his power plays seek to remove her from being heir to the Iron Throne, and Viserys has dismissed him as Hand of the King. His power, which he has taken for granted and wielded without much opposition, is gone.