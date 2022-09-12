House Of The Dragon Finds Its Magic In Its Smallest Scenes

Dragons. Incest. A war waged against a brutal pirate who more than earned his nickname as the Crabfeeder. Four episodes into "House of the Dragon," and the series has unfolded more or less as you'd expect from a prequel to "Game of Thrones." The dragons have established themselves as an integral part of the series from the start, the, uh, overtly intimate family relations arrived right on time in last night's episode, and, if anything, the violence depicted in brief flashes thus far has been even more unfiltered and provocative than where the original series left off. But in episode 4, titled "King of the Narrow Sea," the show's real strength rose to the fore and proved that it hardly needs spectacle and battle to remain worth watching.

After the previous week ended with Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) one-man show to end the War for the Stepstones for good, the latest hour takes a remarkably more measured pace in dealing with the aftermath. All the courtly intrigue and political jockeying and concerns about what makes a good ruler (or not) that we remember from the early seasons of the parent show have still been foregrounded, much as they have right from the opening moments of the "House of the Dragon" premiere. But more so than in any other, this episode takes that to an extreme by essentially staging one conversational scene after another, almost all of them only involving two major players in each moment.

"House of the Dragon" got downright talky ... and the results have never been more compelling.