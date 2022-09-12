The One Major Advantage House Of The Dragon Has Over Game Of Thrones

This post contains spoilers for episode four of "House of the Dragon."

One thing "Game of Thrones" deserves more credit (or blame) for is how much it normalized the idea of TV seasons being 10 to 13-hour movies. The show was a massive, sprawling epic with multiple storylines going on at the Wall, King's Landing, Winterfell, Essos, and usually a bunch of other places in-between. This meant that it was rare for any specific episode of "Game of Thrones" to stand on its own.

A typical episode from season 2 through 6 would check in with one character in one location, move on to another character in another place, and so on until the episode ended. There were some rules and patterns viewers learned to pick up on: if a character had an early scene in the episode, odds were they'd at least get to pop back in by the end of it as well. But if a character made their first appearance halfway through, you'd basically have to accept that this was the most you'd get from them that week.

This is why "House of the Dragon" has been so refreshing so far. This week's episode takes place almost entirely within King's Landing, zeroing in on a small handful of characters as they try to make sense of their current place in life. The only time "Game of Thrones" would ever spend this long in a single location is if there was a big battle going on, but "King of the Narrow Sea" takes place in a period of peace. As a result, it's an episode that's both familiar and exhilaratingly unlike anything we've ever seen in the original show.