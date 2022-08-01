House Of The Dragon's Creators Tried To Ignore The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Backlash

In the years since HBO's "Game of Thrones" ended in 2019, I've done my best to avoid "the discourse" around the show's last season. Not because pop culture discourse is inherently bad (art should never be shielded from valid criticism, no matter how much you adore it), but because it's gone the way of discussions about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," where the larger debate keeps on going in circles as people rehash the exact same arguments, over and over again.

Alas, HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel-spinoff series, "House of the Dragon," is coming in hotter than a fire-breathing dragon, in the process re-igniting the old talking points about what went wrong (or, depending on who you ask, didn't go wrong) in that final batch of episodes. "House of the Dragon" may take place 200 years before "Game of Thrones," but it's admittedly hard to discuss the series without bringing up the latter's conclusion. After all, "House of the Dragon" is all about the downfall of House Targaryen and the events that would pave the way to Daenerys Targaryen's journey from would-be savior to bloodthirsty tyrant centuries later.

Rather than avoiding the silver-haired elephant in the room, Empire Magazine broached the topic directly in an interview with "House of the Dragon" co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik for its September 2022 issue. When asked if he felt the need to "consider those who voiced dismay" at the way "Game of Thrones" ended, Sapochnik assured he did not:

"Life doesn't end the way you want it to! I think we very much wanted to pay attention to not that."

Considering Sapochnik directed the infamous "Game of Thrones" episode where Danerys destroys King's Landing, he's probably not the most impartial party to ask about the show's final season. Just sayin'.