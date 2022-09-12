On House Of The Dragon, Daemon And Rhaenyra Are A Match Made In Seven Hells

When we all got to the end of the pilot episode of "Game of Thrones," there was a collective gasp that could be heard when Bran Stark happened upon twins Cersei and Jaime Lannister in flagrante delicto in a Winterfell tower. This was an incestuous relationship that needed to stay hidden in the shadows for no one to see, which makes sense ... considering the incest of it all.

A lesser remarked-upon moment of that "Game of Thrones" pilot is the first scene between Daenerys Targaryen and her older brother Viserys, where he disrobes her and gropes her breast. While incredibly skeevy due to the power imbalance, it was the first signal that incest within the Targaryen family was not exactly the most frowned upon thing. We come to learn that it's basically commonplace for Targaryens to engage in familial relations, and in the prequel series "House of the Dragon," that has certainly been taken to the next level.

In episode 4 of the series, we have seen the first step into the possible coupling of heir to the throne Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), who engage in some fairly passionate lip-locking and perhaps a bit of hand stuff in a King's Landing pleasure house without a place to hide from the eyes of onlookers. Based on Rhaenyra's fawning eyes for her uncle and Daemon's whole "I f***" vibe, this seemed like an inevitability, and now that it's here, we have to deal with the strong possibility that this incestuous union could be the core relationship for the show's protagonist. A pretty bold move for a populist, brand name show.