The King's Man's Djimon Hounsou And Rhys Ifans On Portraying The Series' Biggest Badasses [Interview]

My first question I guess is for Djimon. So, Shola: a total, all-purpose badass, really.

Djimon Hounsou: Right.

Talk to us about the character and what drew you to the role.

Hounsou: What drew me to the role of Shola... Certainly first, the idea of finally working with Matthew Vaughn was the ticket drawer. [I've] just been wanting to and was in the hopes of working with him one day. So this presents itself, the offer came in and, of course, immediate yes! But Shola happens to be a descendant of Africa who befriended the Duke of Oxford when he was on charity work in Africa, and he was sort of like a witness first-hand to a dramatic loss to the Duke. That created quite an organic connection between the two of them, which led to him coming to Europe and becoming sort of like a chaperone to the Duke of Oxford. Interestingly, he becomes instrumental in the formation of this independent secret agency.

Absolutely. I thought it was cool to center him so pivotally in the foundation of the organization. Rhys, for you, so the nigh unkillable, mad monk, Rasputin... I have read that you've had an interest in his historical counterpart, and I wanted to see if you could tell me about that and how you shaped your interpretation of the character.

Rhys Ifans: I was aided by the real Rasputin, because he is a figure that is, regardless of whether he appeared in a "Kingsman" franchise, was this fantastical figure who kind of loomed large over Russia and Europe at the time, and still does today. He holds this kind of place of real mystery, and fear, and intrigue, and curiosity, and he's a divisive figure still. Of course, he was a monster. He was someone who found himself in the position that could start and end wars, but he is a fascinating figure, larger than life, [and] a huge physical presence, hypnotic. All the photographic evidence I gathered of him showed that, even in the early days of photography actually, Rasputin was acutely aware of the power of the image. All the photographing, he's really looking right ... almost through the lens of the camera into the soul of the photographer. So he's aware even then. I think he'd be a big Instagrammer if he was alive today.

[Laughs] So, yeah, all these things ... he ate like a pig. People would gather to watch him eat. He had the sexual appetite of a rabbit and a rat combined, all these things. So of course all these things are butter on my toast when it comes to bringing him alive in a Matthew Vaughn film. That's what we did! And then coupled, of course, with the great addition of the exquisite fight I have with Djimon primarily, where we discovered that Rasputin his own kind of physical language which is this twisted amalgamation of Russian dancing and kung fu, and jiu jitsu, and any number of Eastern disciplines.