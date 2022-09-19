Fabien Frankel Spent An Absurd Amount Of Time Preparing For This House Of The Dragon Scene

HBO and "Game of Thrones" in particular are known for many things, but handling consensual sex scenes with tact and good taste hasn't always been one of them. Of the many challenges that the prequel series "House of the Dragon" faced upon its premiere earlier this year, one of the most pressing concerns focused on the idea of how the new creators would handle potentially exploitative content.

The very first episode dealt with such material head-on, depicting a gruesome and unflinchingly traumatic C-section sequence that most definitely wasn't for the squeamish. But as genuinely triggering as that moment was for many, others found it to be an unexpected source of healing, as well. Subsequent episodes haven't shied away from exploring incest, arranged marriages, and other uncomfortable topics that the original series built its reputation on, but early returns suggest a more mature handling of scenes that drove no shortage of controversy back when "Game of Thrones" was the only game in town.

All of which is to say that the budding and rather sweet romance between Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her Sworn Protector, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) provided a welcome respite from the dark and tension-filled events that viewers expected from this series. But such a dynamic doesn't come fully-formed out of nowhere, as the cast and crew spent far longer than fans may have realized to craft the sex scene between the two with as much care and sensitivity as possible.

According to Frankel, that process meant preparing for this sequence for a whopping seven months.