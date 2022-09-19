House Of The Dragon's Gnarliest Moment Yet Rivals Any Game Of Thrones Scene

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode five.

Wedding ceremonies in the "Game of Thrones" franchise almost always end in violence. There's the prime example of the devastating Red Wedding, wherein the Lannisters "send their regards" and paint the wedding hall red as "The Rains of Castamere" plays ominously in the background. Violence has always been an integral part of the political intrigue that steers the course of the Seven Kingdoms, some instances more brutal than others.

"Game of Thrones" fans will remember the sudden, gruesome death of Oberyn Martell (R.I.P., gone too soon), whose eyes were gouged out by the Mountain during a trial by combat. "House of the Dragon" continues this tradition in its own way — key instances being Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) disemboweling the Crabfeeder on the shores of the Stepstones and the "f*** around and find out" moment with Lord Blackwood and the bully dude from House Bracken in episode four.

However, the show's gnarliest moment of violence (so far) takes place in the latest episode of the show, in which an enraged, jilted knight of the Kingsguard cracks open the head of the groom's (secret) paramour. Yes, I'm talking about Ser Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) downward spiral in "We Light the Way," which culminated in him bashing Joffrey Lonmouth's (Solly McLeod) head to a pulp during Laenor (Theo Nate) and Rhaenyra's (Milly Alcock) pre-wedding ceremony. Let's unpack that, shall we?