Daemon Targaryen Has Become House Of The Dragon's Most Terrifying Wild Card

Despite his many atrocities, the wayward Targaryen brother has become one of the show's most likable characters. A lot is going on in episode 5; Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate) form an alliance for the sake of duty and pleasure, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) takes a stand, and Daemon — well, Daemon gets to be his typical busybody self. He returns to the Vale under the disguise of a Luke Skywalker-esque hood and verbally spars with his wife, Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), before spooking her horse and murdering her.

With a newfound place for a ring on his finger, Daemon decides to head back to King's Landing, crash his niece's pre-wedding feast, and does all but kiss her in front of his brother and his salad. He's the most interesting Targaryen for a reason. He has acted on every single impulsive thought he has had, and it's worked to his advantage — he has won a war in the Stepstones, succeeded in seducing his niece, formed an alliance (of sorts) with House Velaryon, and inherited the castle of Runestone after murdering his wife. You can't help but respect his ambition and how he maneuvers through politics to fulfill his whims and fancies.

It doesn't even matter that he's been exiled from King's Landing twice — Daemon returns a third time and gets his seat at the dinner table. You can't live with him, and you can't live without him, and it'll be interesting to see how this dynamic evolves in the future.