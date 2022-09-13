House Of The Dragon Gave Daemon The Jaime Lannister Treatment

In the show's fourth episode, "King of the Narrow Sea," the prequel spin-off series goes one step further and redesigns the appearance of one of its most prominent players — Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). After the rogue prince returns from the War of the Stepstones, you'll notice something different about him other than victory in his stride. He has quite the glow-up. He has traded his long, silvery-white locks for a slick, visibly shorter haircut. The reasons could be many: maybe it's more practical not to have your hair impede your sight when you're swinging a sword on the battlefield or have the wind in your hair when riding a dragon. Or maybe it's just an addition to the already-existing but hidden Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) effect.

If I could compare Daemon to any character from "Game of Thrones," he appears to consistently drift into Jaime's territory, at least where the morality spectrum is concerned. He's chaotic, messy, arrogant, undeniably skilled, arrogant, dangerous, and did I mention arrogant? Daemon wants all eyes on him — he wants to be watched, he wants to be desired, and unbeknownst to him, he wants to be seen. When Daemon returns from a war with a seemingly renewed conscience, he dials it up on the incest, recklessly endeavors to seduce his niece, and even in his most brutal moments, there's a vulnerability about him that threatens to slip through. Much like Jaime.