How House Of The Dragon Explores The Female Gaze

This article contain's spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode four.

Author George R. R. Martin writes truly compelling characters regardless of gender, but unfortunately, "Game of Thrones" had a bit of a problem when it came to depicting women. Female suffering was constantly on display without showing much female pleasure or agency. (I still have not forgiven that series' showrunners for Sansa's wedding night.) "House of the Dragon" has come under similar scrutiny, as fans shocked by the premiere's graphic birth scene wondered if the "Game of Thrones" prequel was going to follow in its predecessor's fumbling of female perspectives. Thankfully, the prequel series seems more concerned with telling these stories with authenticity, focusing on the painful struggles of women surviving in a patriarchal world while actually commenting on that suffering.

In the fourth episode of "House of the Dragon," Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is coming into her own as an adult, and that includes a sexual awakening. The adolescent dragon-riding princess got sent on a tour by her father to find a suitable husband, but instead ends up back in King's Landing for some much-needed fun. The episode follows Rhaenyra's perspective almost entirely, and helmed by director Clare Kilner, it's a refreshingly authentic view of what it's like to be a teenage girl sneaking out. It's difficult to explain the "female gaze" in concept, but once you see it in action, it's hard to deny.