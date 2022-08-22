House Of The Dragon's Most 'Extreme' Scene Was Intended To Be Difficult To Watch

Spoiler for the first episode of "House of the Dragon" follow.

Three years ago, the final season of "Game of Thrones" ended with a handful of polarizing choices that had longtime fans feeling disappointed. Many of us were left wondering if we'd ever care about the world of Westeros again, a feeling that in my case lingered even as HBO started hyping up the show's new Targaryen family prequel series, "House of the Dragon." Yet last night, when "House of the Dragon" finally premiered, fans still tuned in, and then inevitably logged online to share first impressions. The show took over Twitter for the evening, demonstrating that George R.R. Martin's fantasy world still has considerable appeal even after the roller coaster ride that was "Thrones."

But among all the excitement, one of Twitter's trending phrases, in particular, stood out: C-section. It was in reference to the premiere episode's most disturbing and violent scene, a forced cesarian birth that ultimately ends with both the mother and child involved dead. The parent in question is Queen Aemma Targaryen (Sian Brooke), who seemed like she could've been a main character until her light was shockingly snuffed out in the show's first hour. When her attempt at delivering a child goes wrong, her husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), opts to have doctors perform a non-consensual c-section on her in hopes of saving his male heir. It's a brutal scene, one that could understandably upset viewers, but in an interview with the LA Times, Brooke and executive producer and episode director Miguel Sapochnik say it had an explicit purpose.