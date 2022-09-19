House Of The Dragon: The Green Dress And Alicent's Motivations Explained

Well, folks, I hope we've learned something from the most recent episode of "House of the Dragon." First of all, never go horseback riding alone ... not when you live in Westeros and especially when you happen to be married to the always unpredictable Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Second of all, let it be known that there is such a thing as being too honest — which, again, goes double when you're a lovestruck knight of the Kingsguard in the middle of a brewing rivalry between two would-be queens. And last but not least, when you're keen on making a grand statement that hits hard politically as much as it does personally, then find yourself a great dressmaker that would put any number of red carpet stylists to shame.

Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) announced herself as a main contender in the game of thrones with a flourish by doing exactly that, using an otherwise unassuming green dress to pay off an entire hour of steadily mounting pressure, the discovery of betrayal, and perhaps even the pursuit of her own ambitions, as well.

Much like the best seasons of "Game of Thrones" before it, "House of the Dragon" has largely succeeded so far on the strength of its richly mapped-out main characters, all of whom come with fascinating flaws and innermost insecurities that still remain fully relatable. The only difference between us and them, of course, is that the ramifications of their shortcomings and grasps for power are truly dynasty-shaking to the extreme. By the end of the episode, the entire balance of power in the series has changed.

What led Alicent to this moment? How will this play out in the remaining season? And what exactly is the significance behind that striking green dress? Let's dig into it.