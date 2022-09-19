House Of The Dragon Continues The Game Of Thrones Tradition Of Very Bad Weddings

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode five.

At this point, I don't know why anyone gets married in Westeros. The fictional land of seven kingdoms, home to the characters on the HBO shows "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," is positively cursed when it comes to matters of matrimony. Weddings in this franchise almost always equal death and misery, and "House of the Dragon" followed in the footsteps of its predecessor in episode 5, "We Light the Way." The match between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) isn't a perfect one, but it's not terrible, either. At least they're close to the same age, not too closely related, and even agree on extramarital affairs before getting hitched. Unfortunately, not everyone is thrilled about the union, and they're going to make sure everyone else is as miserable as they are.

In "Game of Thrones," we had the horrific massacre of the Red Wedding, the (honestly deserved) death of Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) at the Purple Wedding, and then the brutality of Sansa's (Sophie Turner) wedding to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). Nightmare weddings are a Westerosi tradition. Rhaenyra's wedding to Laenor is certainly one for the history books, though not for the reasons Viserys (Paddy Considine) wanted.