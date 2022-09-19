A Farewell To House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock And Emily Carey

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode five.

Getting to see the Stark kids grow up was a major part of the experience of watching "Game of Thrones." Across eight seasons, the likes of Arya, Sansa, and Bran slowly but surely made their way from being spirited, naive whipper-snappers to cunning warriors, strategic leaders, and, er, weirdo seers who set Westeros on the path to being a democracy one day (or not).

"House of the Dragon," on the other hand, has operated on an accelerated timeline. In just five episodes, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) have gone from being young teens idling in the Red Keep's gardens to the controversial heir to the Iron Throne and queen of the Seven Kingdoms, respectively. Alas, the show's next time jump will be its biggest one yet, which means the time has come to bid farewell to Alcock and Carey as Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke take over their roles to depict Rhaenyra and Alicent as adults. Not since Colin Robinson went from happily singing show tunes as a child to being an angsty teen energy vampire overnight has adolescence seemed so fleeting.

But before they go, let's take a moment to salute Alcock and Carey for all their hard efforts. By putting in the legwork to define their characters as well as they have, both actors have set the stage for the drama to come as "House of the Dragon" season 1 enters its back half.