What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Showed Off The Series At Its Best

This article contains major spoilers for season 4 of "What We Do in the Shadows."

It saddens me that we've already reached the end of yet another chaotic season with our favorite Staten Island bloodsuckers (and Guillermo), but I feel much better knowing that "What We Do in the Shadows" will rise to see another full moon. Not only does this beloved genre comedy series continue to boast a killer ensemble, but it easily stands as one of the funniest shows on television.

Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén have all valiantly fought over who holds the trophy of series MVP at some point or another (although Berry has claimed the title the most). These characters are vital to the beating heart of a silly show about vampire roomies, cursed hats, drinking drug blood, and living next door to the world's biggest "Ocean's Twelve" aficionado. It's hard to imagine the show without any of them.

While the third season of "What We Do in the Shadows" roughly maintained the series' wild idiosyncrasies, it was clear that the exit of creator Jemaine Clement from the writing staff sent a ripple throughout the production. It took some time, but the series found itself again in bigger and better shape than ever with season 4.

To celebrate another great year of vampire mischief, I've compiled all of the greatest moments that made this season one of the series' very best. Let's dig in.