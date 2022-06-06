How What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Brings Baby Colin Robinson To Life

The team also revealed that, as an energy vampire, Colin seems to grow a little quicker than most kids, and a clip shared with those in attendance showed the character looking like a weird mix between a toddler and an adult man. A teaser for the season, which shows Colin partying in the club in a walker toy alongside his vampire roommates, seems to include a baby-like body with what looks like a small version of adult Colin's head on it. It's all extremely weird-looking, but that seems to be by design as the character's power has always come from being the most off-putting guy around.

Executive producer and writer Paul Simms explained that the monstrosity that is baby Colin isn't purely CGI. Instead, a mixture of practical effects, VFX, and on-set elements made the little stinker look as real as possible. "We never found a way that would work for every shot," Simms admitted, "so it was an improvisation technically the whole way." Here's more from Simms on the process:

"Sometimes it's practical effects, sometimes it's visual effects, digital effects. Sometimes it's camera angles, sometimes it's wigs. We used every trick under the book which is what you have to do when you plan a big story without knowing how you're going to do it beforehand."

Colin may look different now, but it sounds like he's still a hilarious drain on the energy of everyone around him. Simms explains that the baby sucks up everyone's energy, but it's hard to tell whether that means he's more powerful than ever, or just like any other two or three-year-old.

"What We Do in the Shadows" returns to FX on July 12, 2022.