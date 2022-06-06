What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Teaser: The Vampires Go Clubbing

Who would have thought when it premiered that a spin-off of "What We Do in the Shadows" would become one of the smartest, most consistently funny comedies on TV? The show is not only great on its own but also expands on the world of the original movie, its community of vampires and other monsters, all while giving us one of the greatest TV characters of the last decade: Jackie Daytona.

Of course, Colin Robinson tragically died last season, but that hasn't stopped a vampire before. And so the latest teaser for season 4 of "What We Do in the Shadows" reintroduces us to Colin Robinson in the creepiest way possible: a weird CG baby with Colin Robinson's fully-formed bald head.

In the perfect kind of teaser, we get a short scene that looks like a standalone, with the vampires at a club trying to blow off some steam, and in the case of Nandor, maybe find a wife, too. Things quickly go south, romantic conquests are turned down before they can begin, and also Guillermo comes in like a wrecking ball dancing on the club's giant disco ball like he was Miley Cyrus.