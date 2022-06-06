What We Do In The Shadows Renewed For Seasons 5 And 6
Fans of the beloved, Emmy-nominated Staten Island vampire mockumentary series "What We Do In The Shadows" have a lot to celebrate in advance of its July 12, 2022 Season 4 premiere. The life of these immortal bloodsuckers (plus one energy sponge) has been further prolonged, as it was announced today that the heads at FX have wisely already greenlit seasons 5 and 6 of the innovative series. We're sure season 4 will continue to expand the world built in season 3 this July (expanding on a season 3 that, among other things, gave us gossiping gargoyles and singing sirens, explored the Vampiric Council, and turned Colin Robinson into a baby, because energy vampires apparently have a built-in reset button).
With seasons 5 and 6 already in the cards, one of the finest shows on TV will be bringing so much more hilarity from Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin Robinson, and Guillermo into our very homes (though they've never once asked for an invitation–rude). Let's toast with two human alcohol beers and dig into what's to come.
Three vampires and a baby with more seasons to come
While season 4 hasn't premiered, it's safe to say that it will contain a lot of brand new adventures for the gang. Season 3 ended with the vampires going in different directions with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) going off to England, with an unwilling Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in tow. Meanwhile, Laszlo (Matt Berry) has opted to be a single dad of sorts, staying in Staten Island with the new infant Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Season 4 promises to reunite the vampires, as they return to a Staten Island lair that has seen better days:
This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.
FX President of Original Programming Nick Grad has promised that the series' potential is only expanding, in a statement on the renewal:
"There's a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn't be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series. What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way."
Season 4 premieres on FX on July 12, 2022 with two back-to-back episodes (dropping on Hulu the following day).