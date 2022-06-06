What We Do In The Shadows Renewed For Seasons 5 And 6

Fans of the beloved, Emmy-nominated Staten Island vampire mockumentary series "What We Do In The Shadows" have a lot to celebrate in advance of its July 12, 2022 Season 4 premiere. The life of these immortal bloodsuckers (plus one energy sponge) has been further prolonged, as it was announced today that the heads at FX have wisely already greenlit seasons 5 and 6 of the innovative series. We're sure season 4 will continue to expand the world built in season 3 this July (expanding on a season 3 that, among other things, gave us gossiping gargoyles and singing sirens, explored the Vampiric Council, and turned Colin Robinson into a baby, because energy vampires apparently have a built-in reset button).

With seasons 5 and 6 already in the cards, one of the finest shows on TV will be bringing so much more hilarity from Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin Robinson, and Guillermo into our very homes (though they've never once asked for an invitation–rude). Let's toast with two human alcohol beers and dig into what's to come.