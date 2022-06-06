What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Features The Show's Biggest, Most Elaborate Episode Yet

Not only are we super close to "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 premiere on FX, but the show has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season! This sounds like it's going to be the biggest season yet, according to a press conference, attended by our own Valerie Ettenhofer. There is one episode in particular that is very elaborate, according to executive producer Paul Simms. That's saying something, after a vampiric council full of celebrities who have played vampires on shows and in films, baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), the cursed witch hat, and so very many ravens. Did you not see the ravens?

"What We Do in the Shadows" is the story of vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). This season some of our friends are going to find love, go clubbing, as you can see from the teaser, deal with a crumbling mansion which is starving for care once Guillermo sets off on his adventure (though he's clearly back), and a trip to a hunting lodge.

The episode we should be watching for, however, is episode 4, entitled "The Night Market." Paul Simms had some details for us on their biggest episode yet.