What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Features The Show's Biggest, Most Elaborate Episode Yet
Not only are we super close to "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 premiere on FX, but the show has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season! This sounds like it's going to be the biggest season yet, according to a press conference, attended by our own Valerie Ettenhofer. There is one episode in particular that is very elaborate, according to executive producer Paul Simms. That's saying something, after a vampiric council full of celebrities who have played vampires on shows and in films, baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), the cursed witch hat, and so very many ravens. Did you not see the ravens?
"What We Do in the Shadows" is the story of vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). This season some of our friends are going to find love, go clubbing, as you can see from the teaser, deal with a crumbling mansion which is starving for care once Guillermo sets off on his adventure (though he's clearly back), and a trip to a hunting lodge.
The episode we should be watching for, however, is episode 4, entitled "The Night Market." Paul Simms had some details for us on their biggest episode yet.
'Every kind of supernatural creature'
Simms said of the episode:
Episode 4 called "The Night Market" is definitely our biggest, most elaborate episode we've done, where all the vampires go to the night market, which is where all the supernatural creatures of the city gather in a hidden place to barter and trade with each other. It's really an amazing episode, and we have the budget figures to prove it. It's a really cool episode where you see not just vampires, but every kind of supernatural creature you could imagine, and some that we've never seen before, all mingling together.
If you think about the kind of fun the set decorators have had with the mansion, just imagine what this is going to be like! I have a feeling we're going to have to go over this with a fine-toothed comb to get all the goodies.
When we catch up with everyone again, we'll find Laszlo taking care of baby Colin (shudder). We'll take a trip to the Jersey Pine Barrens, meet new creatures, see Nadja open the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area, and best of all, we'll get to meet more of Guillermo's family.
"What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 will premiere on July 12, 2022 with two episodes, and air weekly after that. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.