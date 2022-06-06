What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Will Wreck The Mansion, Recruit Real Raccoons

The brilliant and hysterical "What We Do in the Shadows" has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season before the fourth season even airs. Not only that, but our own Valerie Ettenhofer joined the press conference for the series and brought back some great info, including the Staten Island mansion's decrepit state and some real raccoons joining the cast.

The series is the story of the adventures of vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). The group is living in a crumbling old mansion in Staten Island, and in the coming season, without Guillermo's help, the mansion isn't in the greatest shape. Executive producer Paul Simms said that Guillermo was the only person who spent any time keeping the place up. Plus, Laszlo is busy taking care of baby Colin. (Let that give you the same nightmares it gave me at the end of season 3.) Simms said:

"Laszlo is someone who is happy just to sit on a couch with an old horse blanket around him ... Laszlo is not going to do housework, basically. And it was very fun for our production designers and everyone to take our old mansion that we have, and make it even more decrepit to the point that walls are caving in and there's raccoons running around, and there's a tree that's fallen through it all."

Plus, the vampiric council is getting a makeover. Simms of that set, " ... it's the most beautiful set we've ever had, and the idea that, early on in the season, they would have actual workmen in there, sawing and taking it apart is something the just panics The Guide (Kristen Schaal) completely, which is also fun."