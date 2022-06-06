What We Do In The Shadows Team Says Nandor And Guillermo Aren't Getting Together Anytime Soon, Sorry

"What We Do In The Shadows" isn't exactly known for will-they-won't-they dynamics: the bawdy FX comedy features a cast of sexually fluid vampires who seem refreshingly open to any and all sorts of relationship configurations. Yet that orgiastic attitude doesn't seem to extend to one person: Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), Nandor the Relentless' (Kayvan Novak) put-upon human familiar. The comparatively reserved vampire hunter and household servant seems to have eyes only for his boss, leading shipper fans to dub the pair "Nandermo."

At a press conference today ahead of the series' upcoming fourth season, the show's cast and crew fielded questions about Nandor and Guillermo's relationship, which seemed to be getting a little less hypothetical by the end of last season. Here's the good news: it sounds like Guillermo may be getting a love interest this season. Here's the less good news, at least for fans of the pairing: it may not be his beloved master.

"A whole year has gone by since we last saw Guillermo in a coffin," Guillen reveals, referencing the character's trip abroad to London with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). "Being away from the group, Guillermo realizes a lot of things about himself and realizes a lot of things that he's been missing in life, in general. So [Nandor and Guillermo] are both after love." The actor says that the vampiric master and his erstwhile servant still have a love that's "really great and deep, but not always in a relationship form." Series EP and writer Paul Simms put it even more concretely, saying that "both Nandor and Guillermo find love this season."