HBO Plotting A New Game Of Thrones Prequel About Aegon The Conqueror, Could Begin With A Film

There may be even more incest and dragons coming to our screens in the near(ish) future. It appears HBO and Warner Bros. want to keep turning the clock back on Westeros; after showing us the beginning of the fall of House Targaryen in the surprisingly excellent "House of the Dragon," another prequel based on George R.R. Martin's books could explore how the family first came to (and conquered) Westeros.

That's right! Variety reports that HBO is in very early stages of producing a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Conqueror (ancestor of all the other Aegons you keep mixing up). By early stages we mean the project "is being actively discussed," which is about as much a guarantee of it definitely happening as all the "Star Wars" movies that get announced and unceremoniously canceled.

Because this project is as close to being made as any of the other "Game of Thrones" spin-offs that were announced but have yet to materialize, there is neither a writer nor a director attached to the project, let alone any actors. Variety also reports that there may be a "feature component" to it, meaning would produce a feature film with its sister company, Warner Bros. Pictures, which would then lead into the series. However, plans remain "in flux."