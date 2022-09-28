A Guide To The New Generation Of Targaryens On House Of The Dragon

Don't let the face-bashing and window wanking fool you: "House of the Dragon" is a family show. Sure, the family in question is weird, murderous, incestuous, and on the verge of a civil war, but what else did you expect from the world of Westeros? Though Targaryens were a rarity in "Game of Thrones," those ill-tempered dragon-riding royals have taken center stage in the prequel series, and thanks to episode six hitting the fast-forward button, there's suddenly an abundance of Targaryen children running around.

For better or sometimes for worse, time jumps have been a critical part of the way that "House of the Dragon" is relaying the Targaryen history. Thanks to all the hopping around, we got to witness the early days of Rhaenyra and Alicent's childhood, giving us plenty of context before the former friends ended up on opposite ends of a bitter rivalry. Now, we've entered a new phase of their lives: motherhood. Midway through the season, we've left their youth behind for a 10-year time jump that sees the women mothering three children each. And they're not the only new parents in the world; in the intervening years, Daemon Targaryen married Laena Velaryon, and despite his previous performance issues, they have twin daughters.

All this to say that the Targaryen family has expanded significantly since we last caught up with them, which is great news for King Viserys, who was previously pretty concerned about his family line. Now all he has to do is keep them from fighting amongst themselves — a simple task that he is historically bad at! Before the infighting truly begins in earnest, it's important to sort through the eight new kids at the center of this story, so here's a breakdown of the next generation of Targaryens.