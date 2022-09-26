Finally, House Of The Dragon Highlights The Importance Of The Dragons

Slowly but surely, "House of the Dragon" has been unraveling my sanity on a week-by-week basis. For the most part, I mean that in the best way possible: my brain has been completely taken over by thoughts of medieval politics and jokes about Matt Smith cosplaying as Legolas. The "Game of Thrones" prequel is firing on all cylinders, delivering the epic fantasy, gorgeous sets, despicable characters, and fascinating dynamics that we've been missing ever since its predecessor flew off the rails. But despite being a massive success and ramping up the intrigue with each new episode, "House of the Dragon" has also been struggling in one very unexpected area: the titular dragons. And it's driving me crazy.

Naturally, this Targaryen-centered saga has included many dragons taking to the skies of Westeros. There have been multiple utterances of the famous command "Dracarys," and even some dragon-based warfare to rival the war crimes of Daenerys herself. But in the grand scheme of things, we haven't gotten nearly the amount of face time with the dragons that this story requires. We didn't sign up for a show called "House of the Dragon" just to enjoy a couple of brief fly-by appearances — dragons are a crucial part of the Targaryen dynasty! The very first episode of the series sees young Princess Rhaenyra staring at the black bones of one of the massive mythical beasts while telling her father, "Without them, we're just like everyone else." When the smallfolk see the dragons, they think of this dragon-riding royal family, so why is it that we've spent so little time unraveling what that means?

Well, after five episodes of keeping us at arms-length from the dragonlore, "House of the Dragon" is finally delivering on the promise of its title. "The Princess and the Queen" not only introduces the next generation of Targaryens, but unpacks the importance of their role as Dragonriders.