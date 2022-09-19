House Of The Dragon Introduced Its Coolest Castle Yet With Driftmark

Spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 5.

In this week's "House of the Dragon," we finally got to see Driftmark, the castle of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best). These two are the wealthiest people in Westeros, with Corlys controlling the navy and Rhaenys a dragon rider. This power couple — who seem to love each other, unlike most of the court — have turned a stone castle on an island into a comfortable home.

We're introduced to this place as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) shows up to propose a marriage between Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate). He decides to sail there in a storm because every decision this king makes is a bad one, despite being the nicest man in Westeros. Even though the sky is dark, there is something about this castle that is warm and inviting. It's a display of power without being showy. While the Iron Throne is imposing, and the hall it sits in is grand, there is nothing comfortable about it. It's as if every ruler is just temporarily perching at the edge of the pokey seat, terrified of being thrown off but happy to show how powerful they are.

Driftmark, on the other hand, is full of trophies and beautiful murals of battles won, displayed for the joy of the people who live here rather than trying to impress visitors. The blue walls glisten, the giant shell softens the room, dragons adorn every surface, and an entire food board sits at the side. No servants are bustling around. It's Rhaenys, dressed in comfortable pants and relaxed, who brings the king some wine.