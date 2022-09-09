The Rings Of Power Is The Antithesis To The Literally Dark Fantasy Show

The trend of dark TV and film has been on the rise for years, with 2019's Battle of Winterfell episode of "Game of Thrones" serving as a much-discussed example of a viewing experience that can suffer due to lighting decisions. For all the pushback against that episode, dark TV isn't the end of the world, and there's often a TV settings workaround — like the one described by Neil Miller in a recent episode of The Ringer's "Trial By Content" podcast – to make filmmakers' artistry visible even in the darkest of scenes.

Yet it's still a rare delight to see a large-scale fantasy show as vibrant and bright as "The Rings of Power." The dark cinema trend seems to go far beyond "Game of Thrones" at this point. Studio blockbusters are washed out and poorly color graded, films like moody neo-noir "The Batman" use a nearly all-black color palette, and even first-look images like those from the highly anticipated new "Hellraiser" film are shrouded in so much shadow that it's tough to see what's going on.

Genre TV shows haven't avoided the trend either. Aside from "Game of Thrones, "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Walking Dead," and Apple TV's "Servant" and "Invasion" are just a few of the many sci-fi, horror, and fantasy series that sometimes lose something in translation thanks to uber-dark scenes that push the limits of our TV settings.