Lord Corlys And Rhaenys Are House Of The Dragon's Ultimate Power Couple

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode five.

"House of the Dragon" has hit the season 1 halfway point and through five tumultuous episodes, we've watched twisted family dynamics, a kind yet ineffectual ruler (Paddy Considine) botch things up spectacularly, and a formidable couple rise. It is clear that The Queen Who Never Was, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), should have ruled the seven kingdoms with her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) by her side. They're cutthroat, practical in their choices, and more willing to do what must be done for the realm. Not that their decision to sell their 12-year-old daughter into marriage is okay. However, they know the way their brutal world works, and they know how to maneuver through it.

They're both major players in this game. Lord Corlys, the Sea Snake, is the richest man in the kingdom, controlling the navy and the island of Driftmark. Princess Rhaenys rides the Red Queen, the other name for her dragon Meleys. They could have secured the line of House Targaryen for years to come if Rhaenys sat on the Iron Throne, as her position in the succession should have guaranteed. They may still, now that their son has married Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

Let's look at the ultimate power couple in the Seven Kingdoms.