The Dragons In House Of The Dragon Are An 'Everyday Thing'

At first glance, it might be disappointing to many "Game of Thrones" fans that the show's first big spin-off takes place so far back in the world's past. Set hundreds of years before the original show, it's clear no fan-favorite characters will make any appearances. If you want to see what sort of adventures Jon or Arya get up to, you're won't get that here.

But there's a big reason for setting a spin-off so far back in the past. 17 big reasons to be exact: the dragons. In the time period when "House of the Dragon" takes place, there are far more dragons in Westeros. "There are 17 of them at the height of this," co-showrunner Ryan J. Condal has explained. He credited the source material, Martin's 2018 book "Fire and Blood," for giving them so many details to work with: "George, who writes very detailed books, gave us the gift of specifying color and size, and age."

That may seem like a lot of spectacle, but the existence of dragons isn't treated like anything particularly mind-blowing in this world. The citizens of King's Landing in aren't fazed much by the sight of them. "In King's Landing, dragons are pretty much an everyday thing," George R. R. Martin told Vanity Fair in a new interview. "The same would be true in Dragonstone, where a lot of dragons come and go." He clarified that citizens of places like Winterfell would likely be more awed by the sight, but King's Landing residents would just be sort of bored by it.