A Tribute To Jason Lannister, The Biggest Dweeb On House Of The Dragon

House Lannister of Casterly Rock is one of the Great Houses of Westeros, boasting one of the richest and most powerful families in all the land, and oldest dynasties. For "Game of Thrones" fans, we remember them as the debt-paying house of golden-haired lions like Cersei, Jaime, Tywin, and Tyrion, but in "House of the Dragon," we're saddled with Jason *checks notes* yes, JASON Lannister. Okay, not just Jason, also his twin brother Tyland (both played by Jefferson Hall) who sits on the king's council. When we first meet Jason in episode three, he's immediately shown to be as Lannister-y as humanly possible, wearing his conniving and power hungry motives on his sleeve, but without any of the charm or wit of the family we'd see hundreds of years later.

When Jason first arrives, he's looking for help from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) with the Crabfeeder, but immediately gets distracted and instead sets his sights on Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). It'd be one thing if Jason actually saw the Princess the way the rest of us do and found himself enraptured with her unf***withable attitude, but alas, Jason Lannister is nothing more than the Westerosi incel posterboy. He tells Rhaenyra about the glory of Casterly Rock, gives her "the finest honey wine," and drops a cute lil' hint about him wanting to build a dragon pit, which is the George R.R. Martin equivalent of some guy at the club trying to convince you to come back to his place and check out his jacuzzi after bragging about the IPA he wants you to try that tastes like every other IPA on the menu.

Jason Lannister is a dweeby wiener, but we can't help but love to hate him.