House Of The Dragon Has Built A Perfect Storm Of Grudges And Bad Choices

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 6.

"Nobody trusts anybody now. We're all very tired."

This famous line from "The Thing" could just as easily refer to the characters in "House of the Dragon" as it could the men at the Antarctic research station in John Carpenter's sci-fi horror classic. Episode six, "The Princess and the Queen," picks up 10 years after King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) attempt to host a festive wedding for his daughter Rhaenyra and her husband-to-be Ser Laenor Velaryon ended in — What else? — bloodshed. By the end of the episode, however, those nuptials gone horribly wrong have come to feel like the good old days for the series' leads.

Be it because of grudges, individual bad choices, or the greater systematic failings of Westeros' patriarchy, "House of the Dragon" has reached a point where it's clear House Targaryen is really one giant house of cards ready to collapse at a moment's notice. Even those whose interests align seem just as inclined to stab one another in the back as they do to coopoerate and achieve their goals together. But to understand how the whole thing can (and will) come crashing down, we have to start by looking at who has the most to lose in the weeks ahead.