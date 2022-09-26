Why House Of The Dragon Episode 6 Changed A Character Death From The Book

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" and its source material, "Fire & Blood."

If there's one thing Daemon Targaryan (Matt Smith) can't do, it's hold down a successful longterm marriage. Not only did his first wife die of an unfortunate horseriding accident — poor Daemon must've been so devastated when he heard the news — but now his second wife, Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), has shuffled off this mortal coil.

Technically, Daemon and Laena's marriage lasted a good 10 years. But the show's time skips led to us only getting a small handful of scenes of the two together, which made it feel as if this period of Daemon's life was just as insignificant to him as his first marriage to Lady Rhea Royce. But despite her limited screen-time, Laena at least goes out on a memorable note. Knowing she's dying from childbirth complications, she chooses to have her dragon Vhagar burn her to death with its dragonfire.

Her death is notable in that, despite "House of the Dragon" being fairly faithful to its source material, Laena's death is changed significantly from her death in the books. There, Laena simply dies from conventional childbirth complications, much like Aemma Targaryan (Sian Brooke) dies in the show's first episode.

It's not the only death change, either: in the show, Laenor's paramour Joffrey is murdered by Criston Cole at the wedding in last week's episode. As the showrunners explained, in the books, "Joffrey is murdered by Criston Cole out of a jealous, wounded rage at a tournament." It's a method of murder that gives Cole far more plausible deniability than the method he goes about in the show.

So, why exactly did the showrunners decide to alter these characters' deaths?