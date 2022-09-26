House Of The Dragon Is All About How The Birthing Bed Is A Battlefield

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 6.

Some fantasy stories exist as escapism, but others are more interested in using a magical world to mirror our own mundane one. George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" and "Fire & Blood" books are all set in the fictional fantasy realm of Westeros, but he draws heavily from human history and deals with topics that are extremely relevant to our modern lives. "Game of Thrones" came under heavy scrutiny for its frequent and shocking portrayals of sexual assault, and thankfully, "House of the Dragon" seems to be crafted almost in response to those concerns. Executive producer and writer Sara Hess has promised that while sexual assault won't be depicted on screen, there is still plenty of gendered violence against women. Instead of feeling like exploitation, however, these scenes have a point.

It turns out that even in a world where a woman can be a beautiful, bejewelled, dragon-riding monarch, she can still be seen as little more than an incubator for future heirs. Nothing actually belongs to them: not their homes, their children, or even their bodies. Even Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), the heir to the Seven Kingdoms, is subject to the whims of patriarchal diplomacy. In 2022, conservative judges overturned Roe vs. Wade, removing abortion protections nationwide and forcing people with wombs back to a time as medieval as the one on "House of the Dragon." It's brutal and horrifying and exactly why the series' depictions of the challenges of birth are so important. Episode six of "House of the Dragon" begins with a time jump and depicts two very different births, highlighting the horrors of simply existing with a womb in a world run by those without them.