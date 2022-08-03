House Of The Dragon Won't Depict Sexual Violence, Only 'One Instance Off-Screen'

The somewhat tarnished legacy of "Game of Thrones" is often credited to the show's controversial ending. In the years since the HBO hit aired its 2019 finale, there's been no shortage of outrage and criticism to prove just how much opinions of the long-time cultural phenomenon have soured. But while there's no denying the way that the ending hangs over the series, I'd point to another culprit that plagued the show through its entire eight-season run: the over-reliance on sexual violence and the casual degradation of women.

In the rough and tumble world of Westeros, everything is on the table. Beheadings, hangings, the occasional skull cracking — but nothing was used to illustrate the world's brutality quite like sexual violence. For the most part, this amounted to reminding us just how bleak the world of Thrones could get or showcasing the vile nature of the show's male villains. During a season 4 visit to Craster's Keep, abused women are used as set dressing — a sharp reminder that yes, the man drinking out of a skull is very, very bad. Another season 4 scene veered way off-course from the book's depiction of an encounter between Cersei and Jaime. The resulting scene clearly read as sexual assault, but the episode's director argued otherwise.

For many, the rape of Sansa Stark was a breaking point and the backlash got so loud that Thrones actually seemed to cool it on the sexual assault. But as we prepare to make a return to the wily world of Westeros, fans are getting the queasy feeling that HBO will retread this controversial ground. Should we just expect more of the same form "House of the Dragon"? Thankfully, it looks like the answer is no. The creatives behind the prequel have a new approach to addressing sexual violence.