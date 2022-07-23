House Of The Dragon's Westeros Is As 'Anti-Woman' As The Real World [Comic-Con]

As "House of the Dragon" heads its way toward the small screen, so too does the most complicated and often futile discourse regarding what many refer to as "The 'Game of Thrones' Problem."

Over the course of "Game of Thrones" nearly decade-long run, no subject was debated more heavily than the way the show depicted violence against women on screen. In particular, we're talking about violence that was sexual in nature. It was announced yesterday in a piece by The Hollywood Reporter that, while "House of the Dragon" was going to scale back its presentation of sex on screen, it would not shy away from the harsh realities of sexual violence. This of course meant that people online reacted Mature, Nuanced, and Reasonable™ about it all, and by that, I mean the absolute opposite.

George R.R. Martin is very aware of the controversy that surrounds the way his books and adaptations present sexual violence against women, and his defense is and has always been, that misogynistic violence is an unfortunate part of our history. "My books are fantasy but I get a lot of inspiration from history and I take elements from history and turn it up to 11," he said during the "House of the Dragon" panel that /Film attended at San Diego Comic-Con. Martin says his stories are deeply rooted in actual historical events (like "Game of Thrones" being inspired by the War of the Roses), and that he freely pilfers from historical events. Similarly, "House of the Dragon" is inspired by a time period known as The Anarchy, a time of unfathomable misogyny.