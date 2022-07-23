House Of The Dragon Will Feature A Hell Of A Lot Of Dragons [Comic-Con]

The new "Game of Thrones" prequel series is just around the corner, and "House of the Dragon" looks to be as epic as its predecessor. And while it'll be tough for the new series about pre-"Thrones" Targaryan clashes to live up to the massive worldwide hype of its predecessor, it sounds like there's one metric by which it'll definitely beat "Game of Thrones" right out of the gate: dragon count.

/Film is on the ground at San Diego Comic Con, where the team behind the new series gave insight into the world of "House of the Dragon." Along the way, co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal spilled the beans on exactly how many of the magnificent monsters viewers should expect to see. The answer? No less than 17.

Condal, who created the new series alongside George R.R. Martin and will serve as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, responded to a question about how he and the rest of the "House of the Dragon" crew gave each dragon a distinct personality. Here's part of his response: