How One Of House Of The Dragon's Tragic Couples Mirrors A Doomed Game Of Thrones Pairing

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode five and "Game of Thrones."

Most couples on "Game of Thrones" and its prequel series, "House of the Dragon," are pretty much doomed from the start. Life in Westeros is hard, even for its most rich and powerful, and marriages are rarely a matter of love. For Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), marriage is entirely political. They will unite two ancient houses and help cement political alliances, forging a new path forward with their offspring. Both of them a bit hesitant to wed because they already have romantic interests, but are able to come to an agreement that should satisfy everyone. They're surprisingly progressive in a frequently backwards world, opting for a secret open marriage that will allow Laenor to express his true feelings for the Knight of Kisses, Joffrey (Solly McLeod), while Rhaenyra can continue her tryst with Ser Cole (Fabien Frankel).

The duo reminded me of another ill-fated pair from "Game of Thrones": Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). Like Laenor, Renly was a gay man who was expected to wed a woman and beget heirs, and like Rhaenyra, Margaery was more than willing to find ways to ensure everyone could have their cake and eat it too. Unfortunately, Westeros is an awful place and love never wins, but you have to give them all points for trying.