House Of The Dragon: The Cursed History Of Harrenhal Explained

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon."

Even in a world as sprawling and lived-in as the one featured in "House of the Dragon," we're bound to return to a few key recurring locations that we've seen before (though taking place later in the chronological timeline) during "Game of Thrones." Thus far, the action has largely stayed rooted in the festering political minefield of King's Landing, the capital city that the prequel series has fleshed out much more than we ever saw the first time around. But throughout the course of the series, we've also revisited famous castles and witnessed references to locales such as Dragonstone and even Old Valyria. Perhaps none, however, can quite compare to the legendary and uniquely "cursed" history of Harrenhal.

Episode six of "House of the Dragon" not only hit the fast-forward button to an even greater degree than we've yet seen, throwing us an entire decade in the future, but "The Princess and the Queen" also found time to save its most disturbing moment for a return visit to Harrenhal. The ruined castle lives up to its reputation yet again, as the haunted fortress claimed its latest victims in the form of Hand of the King Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and his son (and Princess Rhaenyra's not-so-secret lover) Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) in a devastating fire.

The sinister Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) — Lyonel's younger son and brother to Harwin — is revealed to be the responsible party for such murderous actions, but provides himself plausible deniability by chalking it up as yet another mishap in a long series of such in Harrenhal. Here's everything you need to know about the history of one of Westeros' darkest and most fascinating castles.