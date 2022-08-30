A Brief History Of Dragonstone, Daemon Targaryen's New Home In House Of The Dragon

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 2.

In episode 2 of "House of the Dragon," aptly titled "The Rogue Prince," Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) defies his elder brother Viserys' (Paddy Considine) orders in a big way. After Daemon's son died a day after his birth, the king declared his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as his heir. The Targaryen heir is supposed to rule at Dragonstone once they come of age, so Daemon decided to take that for his own since he couldn't have the throne. He also stole a dragon egg that had been kept in his late nephew's cradle, though he eventually gave it back when Rhaenyra came to retrieve it. Dragonstone, however, he kept, and it looks like the sprawling castle will serve as his base of operations for some time. It's a perfect Targaryen home, complete with carvings of dragons absolutely everywhere, and since it's on an island, it's easy to visit on dragonback and not much else.

Dragonstone serves an important history in the world of Westeros, and ends up being an important setting in "Game of Thrones." The castle ends up being the home of two very different rulers in later years, but hey, at least one of them is a Targaryen.