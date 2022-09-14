House Of The Dragon Gives New Life To King's Landing

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode four.

One of the great joys of reading the work of George R. R. Martin is the rich worldbuilding, describing the various locales of Westeros and Essos in great detail. While "Game of Thrones" had castles, throne rooms, and battlefields well represented, it rarely showed viewers what the rest of King's Landing was like. Other than some small moments with Arya (Maisie Williams) sneaking about and Cersei's (Lena Headey) walk of shame from the sept to the keep, King's Landing was mostly a mystery.

So far, "House of the Dragon" has brought more depth to some of the elements that felt underdeveloped in "Game of Thrones," and that includes a trip through the sketchier corners of the city courtesy of Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) in disguise. Dressed as a boy, the princess and her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) take a tour of Flea Bottom, encountering street performers, drunken revelry, and eventually a house that caters to drug-induced orgies. We don't get to see much of the smallfolk in this world, but Rhaenyra's short time among them is a brilliant way to show just how naive and sheltered she has been, despite being a boar-killing, dragon-riding badass.