Riding Dragons In House Of The Dragon Is 'Incredibly Mundane'

When Smith first saw his dragon, Caraxes, on screen in all its CGI glory, he was suitably impressed. "I thought it looked cool," he shared. "I thought, 'Wow, that's a big f**king dragon.'"

According to Smith, Daemon and Caraxes are two peas in a pod and have a "weird symbiosis" between them. "They're grumpy, belligerent, sort of cross loners," he said. "And I think, in many ways, his dragon's one of the only people that truly understands him. I think that's why he gets on with him so, like people do with dogs sometimes ... there's a weird, almost like an avatar-ness, to them both."

Creating the scenes where the real-life actors rode those big f**king dragons, however, did require very long hours on set straddled to what D'Arcy described as a "bucking bronco" hoisted 10 feet up into the air. While Smith said the experience was cool, he did concede that after riding the buck for 10+ hours while they incessantly pommelled him with wind and rain made him eager for that day to end.

Alcock agreed with Smith's assessment of the long dragon-riding production days, and described the experience as "incredibly mundane."

"I mean, it's fun," she conceded. "But I go to work because I want to work with great actors, and I want to work opposite great actors. When you're alone on a sound stage for 12 hours, and you're on day three, you're like, 'Oh, please. Give me something else to do.' But the novelty of it is something that I will hold dearly to my heart forever."