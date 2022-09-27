House Of The Dragon's Aegon Is A Dumpster Fire, But You Would Be Too

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon."

Now that "House of the Dragon" has jumped a decade into the future, the adorable silver-haired bundle of toddler joy of Queen Alicent Hightower and King Viserys Targaryean has transformed into a thing of nightmares — an entitled, hormonally charged, revolting teenage boy. Prince Aegon (Ty Tennant) is an absolute nuisance, and is filling the void left behind by King Joffrey Baratheon in "Game of Thrones." There's a special brand of privileged jackassery held by the royal teen sons of Westeros, one that can only exist in a person who has been preened and primed since birth to be worshiped, feared, and honored.

While King Viserys has been firm in declaring his daughter Rhaenyra as the heir to his throne, Mama Alicent knows that Westeros won't honor a woman in charge, and has been prepping her precious Aegon to sit on the Iron Throne since birth. To give Aegon credit, his greatest crimes thus far are being a horny jackwagon and an insufferable twat, but as "Game of Thrones" already told us, he's got a nasty future of vindictive evil ahead of him.

And yet, even without the sociopathic tendencies of someone like Joffrey, Aegon is earning himself no fans for simply being himself. In a world where the competition for the title of "Show's Biggest Dumpster Fire" include people who murder their wife for political gain, a knight who gay bashes his lover's husband's lover, and Jason Lannister, Aegon's rise as the resident "Character I Want To Punt Kick" is sincerely impressive. Despite his position as a pest and a half, it's hard to blame him for acting like a major league tool when everything in his life has molded him to be this way.