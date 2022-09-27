How The House Of The Dragon Time Jump Does A Disservice To Laena Velaryon

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon."

The most beautifully tragic moment of "The Princess and the Queen," the sixth episode of "House of the Dragon," does not center on either of the characters in the title. No, that moment belongs to Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). As she is giving birth to what would be her third child with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), it becomes clear that she will not make it out of this birth alive, and most likely, neither will the child. This is a very similar circumstance to that of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) in the first episode of the series, where King Viserys (Paddy Considine) decided to sacrifice his wife to possibly save the child (which did not happen). Instead of leaving that decision up to her husband or anyone else, Laena makes the choice to go out on her own terms with a death befitting a dragon rider, calling out to her dragon Vhagar to burn her to death.

It is a deeply moving sequence where a woman in Westeros actually gets to make a decision about her own fate, a rarity in this patriarchal universe. However, once it was over, I was left with an uncomfortable feeling. For as beautifully designed as the moment itself is, I found the whole ordeal to be strangely hollow in retrospect. This is not a blight on Nanna Blondell's wonderful performance as Laena or Miguel Sapochnik's direction of the sequence. No, this all comes back to how Ryan Condal and the series writers have decided to structure this show. They want us to be overwhelmed by the tragic implications of Laena's death, but they have done almost nothing in the proceeding episodes to truly make us invest ourselves in her. You can't create a satisfying payoff out of nothing. It needs to be earned.