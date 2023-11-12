House Of The Dragon Season 2 – Release Window, Cast, And More Info

After the catastrophic fan reaction to the final season of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones," the spin-off prequel "House of the Dragon" didn't exactly seem like a sure thing. But somehow, through the magic of great casting, a stellar story, and a whole bunch of dragons, the folks at HBO managed to get people obsessed with the world of Westeros once more, making "House of the Dragon" a bonafide hit.

"House of the Dragon" follows the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war between factions of the ruling Targaryen family that divides not just the clan but threatens to throw the entirety of the Seven Kingdoms into a bitter and bloody war. The two factions, the Blacks and the Greens, each follow the person that they believe should have succeeded King Viserys I to the throne. The Blacks are led by his daughter with his first wife, the indomitable Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), while the Greens stand behind his son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), whose mother is the fierce Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). The first season of the series set up all of the political intrigue behind the Iron Throne and introduced fans to a fascinating and complicated cast of characters, but season 2 is where things should get really interesting. So when is season 2 coming, and what should fans expect? Read on, faithful dragon fans.