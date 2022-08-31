House Of The Dragon Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Exits The Series Ahead Of Season 2

It's said that when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die because there is no middle ground. But it appears that when you play in the "House of the Dragon," you exit before you burn out.

As we just learned from The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from his role on the hit HBO fantasy drama after only two episodes have been made available to the public. According to THR's sources, Sapochnik is allegedly exiting after a grueling three years of production to bring "House of the Dragon" to life. The series' co-creator Ryan Condal will now act as a sole showrunner, and will continue working in close proximity with co-creator George R.R. Martin. Sapochnik will remain an executive producer through the rest of the series, and has entered an exclusive first-look deal with HBO for new projects.

"Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of 'House of the Dragon,'" Sapochnik said in a statement to THR. To fill the void left by Sapochnik, "Game of Thrones" veteran Alan Taylor has been brought on to direct and executive produce throughout season 2. Sapochnik had admitted before the show debuted that he was reluctant to revisit the world of GRRM, saying, "I'm never doing Thrones again." He's been extremely gracious and diplomatic through it all, so there thankfully doesn't seem to be any bad blood behind the scenes worthy of an industry Red Wedding.